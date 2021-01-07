Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LYV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Macquarie downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of LYV opened at $72.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.88. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The business had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Investment Fund raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 37.3% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 12,565,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,014,000 after buying an additional 3,411,646 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,398,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338,596 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,497,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 479,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 292,379 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

