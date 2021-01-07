Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Cut to $480.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $509.00 to $480.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.00.

LMT traded down $4.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $343.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,338. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $361.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 995,998 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 106.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,643,000 after purchasing an additional 644,150 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 115.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 677,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,376,000 after purchasing an additional 362,999 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 129.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,834,000 after purchasing an additional 268,442 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,192,319,000 after purchasing an additional 249,683 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

