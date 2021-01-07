Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on L shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of L opened at $46.87 on Thursday. Loews has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.04%.

In other Loews news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $205,396.50. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of L. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 36.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,664,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,847,000 after buying an additional 446,751 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,481,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $734,666,000 after buying an additional 431,930 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 38.2% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,352,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,998,000 after buying an additional 374,155 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 143.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 348,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,634,000 after buying an additional 205,215 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 74.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 415,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,523,000 after buying an additional 177,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

