Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:LOGN opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. Logansport Financial has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.06.

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Logansport Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. Its personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.

