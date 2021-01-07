Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LZAGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on Lonza Group in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

LZAGY stock opened at $65.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.70. Lonza Group has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $68.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.06.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.