Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 127.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded down $5.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $342.55. 2,045,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,265. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

