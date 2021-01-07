Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $35,000 Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

NYSE:LUV traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.33. 6,249,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,300,816. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company’s revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.