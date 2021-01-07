Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $26,000 in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPAC. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth about $19,295,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 148.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 822,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,307,000 after acquiring an additional 38,512 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,850. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.60. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $65.72.

