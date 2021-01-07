Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $406,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,437,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN traded up $23.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3,162.16. 3,485,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,736,893. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,180.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,143.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price target (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,615.54.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

