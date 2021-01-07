Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 269,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,309,000 after acquiring an additional 20,996 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $453,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 24,093 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,076,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,853 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,472. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.64 and a 200 day moving average of $68.40. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $75.37.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.