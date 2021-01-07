Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 11.8% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $23,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after buying an additional 4,035,330 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,435,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,278,000 after buying an additional 2,382,876 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,089,000 after buying an additional 2,255,392 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after buying an additional 1,893,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $7.44 on Thursday, hitting $314.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,087,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,381,496. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $315.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.561 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

