LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

LPLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LPL Financial from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on LPL Financial from $111.00 to $118.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded LPL Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Compass Point upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.09.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $108.69 on Monday. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $110.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $347,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $496,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,525 shares of company stock worth $1,418,221 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 6.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

