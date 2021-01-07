Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) Shares Gap Up to $0.77

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.77, but opened at $0.86. Luokung Technology shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 27,863 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59.

About Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO)

Luokung Technology Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features.

