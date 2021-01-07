Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (MGU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on January 29th

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of MGU opened at $20.96 on Thursday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average is $18.65.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Brad Frishberg sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $147,908.64. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,386.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

