Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:MGU) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.55

Shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.55 and traded as high as $20.96. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund shares last traded at $20.96, with a volume of 15,774 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th.

In other Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund news, Portfolio Manager Brad Frishberg sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $147,908.64. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $63,386.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGU. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 195.8% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 65,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 43,477 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 24,670 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 142.7% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 39,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 22,977 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at about $210,000.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MGU)

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

