Macy’s (NYSE:M) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Macy’s (NYSE:M) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on M. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

M opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.65. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $18.57.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 216.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 103,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

