MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at TD Securities

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAG. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$22.25 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$29.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.34.

MAG stock traded down C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$28.13. The company had a trading volume of 149,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,401. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 232.23 and a quick ratio of 231.37. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$5.33 and a 52 week high of C$29.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.74.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total transaction of C$119,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,335,463.85. Also, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.43, for a total transaction of C$56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,266,688.49. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,303 shares of company stock worth $1,808,126.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

