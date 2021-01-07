MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.57

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.57 and last traded at $22.28, with a volume of 39158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of MAG Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.66.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.