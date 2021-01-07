MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Vertical Research started coverage on MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MagnaChip Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

Shares of MX stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.73. The company had a trading volume of 21,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,473. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $523.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.09. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $16.06.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. The business had revenue of $124.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MagnaChip Semiconductor will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $1,781,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $357,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 862,000 shares of company stock worth $12,231,250. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3,954.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 90,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

