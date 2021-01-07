Magnite Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 57,155 call options on the company. This is an increase of 480% compared to the average volume of 9,854 call options.

MGNI traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.47. 553,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,094,016. Magnite has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.02 and a beta of 2.29.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $60.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magnite will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Magnite from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $197,100.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,042,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Day sold 11,779 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $111,900.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,396 shares of company stock worth $4,383,554 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

