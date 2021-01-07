Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) PT Raised to $2.00 at B. Riley

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.76% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Maiden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ MHLD opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. Maiden has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.25 million for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 5.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Maiden stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 130.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,460 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.09% of Maiden worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

