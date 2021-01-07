Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) (TSE:MDI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.35

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) (TSE:MDI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.35 and traded as high as $8.04. Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 189,108 shares traded.

MDI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.35. The stock has a market cap of C$640.29 million and a P/E ratio of -8.47.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

