Malvern International plc (MLVN.L) (LON:MLVN) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Malvern International plc (MLVN.L) (LON:MLVN) shares traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 2,418,644 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 7,732,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.89. The firm has a market cap of £1.57 million and a PE ratio of -0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.15.

Malvern International plc (MLVN.L) Company Profile (LON:MLVN)

Malvern International plc, an investment holding company, provides educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. The company operates colleges, including Malvern House London; Malvern House Brighton; SAA Global Education Singapore; and Malvern Online Academy, as well as a Communicate School in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

