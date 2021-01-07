Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) (CVE:MTH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.12

Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) (CVE:MTH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 91000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price target on Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) from C$0.31 to C$0.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.98 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00.

Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) Company Profile (CVE:MTH)

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of approximately 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

