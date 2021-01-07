Mangrove Partners Master Fund, Sells 42,909 Shares of Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) Stock

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 42,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $176,785.08. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NMCI stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.67 million, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Navios Maritime Containers L.P. has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $4.49.

Get Navios Maritime Containers alerts:

Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $26.38 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime Containers had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 3.54%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navios Maritime Containers stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.23% of Navios Maritime Containers worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Containers Company Profile

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships for the maritime industry in Asia and Europe. As of March 12, 2020, it owned a fleet of 29 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Containers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Containers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.