Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) PT Raised to C$4.00 at TD Securities

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 34.68% from the company’s previous close.

MOZ has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.65 to C$2.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James set a C$2.85 price target on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

TSE MOZ opened at C$2.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.35. Marathon Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.02. The stock has a market cap of C$627.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.15. The company has a quick ratio of 19.36, a current ratio of 19.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) news, insider BCI Ventures Inc sold 39,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$101,376.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,012,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$53,791,974.40. Insiders have sold a total of 102,500 shares of company stock worth $262,634 over the last 90 days.

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

