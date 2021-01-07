Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MARA. ValuEngine cut shares of Marathon Patent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marathon Patent Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get Marathon Patent Group alerts:

MARA stock opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. Marathon Patent Group has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.09 and a beta of 4.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Patent Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Patent Group news, CFO David Philip Lieberman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $46,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,700.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Rudolph sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at $61,052.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $120,135 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marathon Patent Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 333,397.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Marathon Patent Group worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Patent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Patent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.