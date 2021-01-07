Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Marchex in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.42.

Shares of Marchex stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.05.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Marchex had a negative net margin of 31.65% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Marchex by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marchex during the third quarter worth $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Marchex during the third quarter worth $51,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Marchex by 26.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marchex in the second quarter valued at $56,000. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

