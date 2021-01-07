Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Shares Up 11.9%

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)’s stock price shot up 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.26. 208,921 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 136,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Several brokerages have commented on MCHX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Marchex in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marchex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.42.

The firm has a market cap of $89.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marchex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Marchex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marchex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Marchex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Marchex by 416.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

