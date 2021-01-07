Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of innovative peptide and nucleic acid-based immunotherapeutic vaccines for the treatment and eradication of cancer, including metastatic cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of MultiTAA T Cell Therapy, TPIV200 and TPIV100/110 which are in clinical stage. Marker Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as TapImmune Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

MRKR stock opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. Marker Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $80.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 29,908 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 69,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 32,832 shares in the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

