MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.85 Million

Equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will report $166.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $172.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $163.20 million. MarketAxess posted sales of $129.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year sales of $685.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $680.90 million to $690.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $767.64 million, with estimates ranging from $732.60 million to $814.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $608.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $578.00 to $576.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.55.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total transaction of $141,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,360.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total value of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,882,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,462 shares of company stock valued at $38,841,565 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,175,000 after buying an additional 246,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,756,515,000 after buying an additional 118,334 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,072,000 after buying an additional 48,152 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2,386.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,392,000 after buying an additional 1,163,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 20.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,902,000 after buying an additional 166,617 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $545.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $553.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.08 and a beta of 0.40. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

