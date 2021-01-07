Marotta Asset Management Buys 417 Shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL)

Marotta Asset Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Finland ETF comprises about 0.9% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Finland ETF were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFNL. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the second quarter valued at about $520,000. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 192,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

BATS EFNL traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $45.94. The company had a trading volume of 17,685 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average is $40.66. iShares MSCI Finland ETF has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $43.37.

