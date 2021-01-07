Marotta Asset Management Buys New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 168.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 98.0% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Alphabet by 7.2% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,803.73.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $44.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,767.79. 87,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,843.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,761.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1,595.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

