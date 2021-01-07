Marotta Asset Management Has $2.48 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Marotta Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 48,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5,507.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,454,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,753,000 after purchasing an additional 289,251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.24. 70,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,109. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $45.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.78.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

