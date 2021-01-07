Marotta Asset Management Has $7.79 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:ZGBR)

Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:ZGBR) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,360 shares during the period. SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF makes up about 2.1% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned 0.62% of SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF worth $7,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,409,000.

Shares of ZGBR stock traded up $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $48.42. The company had a trading volume of 674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225. SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $52.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.59.

