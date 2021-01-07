Marotta Asset Management Takes Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Roku by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 43.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Roku by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded up $28.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $371.65. The company had a trading volume of 296,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,399. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $363.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $310.61 and its 200 day moving average is $208.20. The stock has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of -321.03 and a beta of 1.81.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 4,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.81, for a total transaction of $1,125,079.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,865.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $68,430.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $68,430.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 598,509 shares of company stock worth $181,334,637 over the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ROKU. BidaskClub lowered Roku from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Roku from $220.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roku from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.28.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

