Marotta Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Marotta Asset Management decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3,184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE WFC traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.40. 2,395,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,572,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $138.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.49. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $53.33.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.06.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.