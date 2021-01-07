Martin Capital Partners LLC Acquires 157 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 75,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,688,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 35,591 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $4,235,329.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,678 shares in the company, valued at $9,005,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 431,017 shares of company stock worth $51,839,654. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Argus raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $125.30. The stock had a trading volume of 33,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $131.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

