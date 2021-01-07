Martin Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Martin Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up 2.9% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 71,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 24,119 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 313,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after buying an additional 43,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,703,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,505 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:USB traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.08. 565,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,094,013. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average of $39.55. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

