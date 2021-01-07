Martin Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Martin Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,015 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Total during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the third quarter worth $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Total in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

TOT stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.84. 90,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,185. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.54. The company has a market capitalization of $121.62 billion, a PE ratio of -36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. Total Se has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $33.14 billion for the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.9583 per share. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.42%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group lowered Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total Se (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.