Martin Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,287 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.0% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 25,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 10,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 59,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

XOM stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,078,824. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $189.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

