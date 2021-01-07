Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Upgraded by Stephens to Overweight

Stephens upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $316.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $314.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $249.78.

Shares of MLM stock traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $303.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,571. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $274.18 and a 200-day moving average of $240.24. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $135.08 and a 12 month high of $307.40.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,120 shares in the company, valued at $17,609,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

