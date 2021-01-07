MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Given New $86.00 Price Target at B. Riley

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target upped by research analysts at B. Riley from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.47% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTZ. TheStreet upgraded shares of MasTec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.62.

MasTec stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.02. 4,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,767. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.73. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $78.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.39.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 23,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $1,332,026.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $296,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,886,117.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,282,928. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its position in MasTec by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,365,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,830,000 after purchasing an additional 944,006 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 22.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,839,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,828,000 after buying an additional 520,163 shares during the period. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the third quarter valued at $20,018,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 231.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after buying an additional 317,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MasTec during the third quarter valued at $9,193,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

