Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $400.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mastercard from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $350.06.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $351.28. The company had a trading volume of 41,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,219. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $338.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $350.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total transaction of $10,136,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,940,704,852.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 511,710 shares of company stock valued at $162,412,135 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

