Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Price Target Raised to $4.00

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $1.80 to $4.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Matinas BioPharma’s FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of MTNB opened at $1.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. Matinas BioPharma has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $2.22.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTNB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 1,234.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 102,068 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 137,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 169,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 237,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 137,126 shares in the last quarter.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

