Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Maxus Realty Trust, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRTI) were down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $130.40 and last traded at $130.40. Approximately 50 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.00.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maxus Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%.

About Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI)

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust (REIT), makes equity investments in real estate properties in the United States. The company primarily invests in multifamily housing properties. As of June 30, 2005, it operated eight apartment communities. The company has elected to be treated as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders.

