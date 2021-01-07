MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 58,257 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of MBIA worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MBIA in the second quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MBIA in the third quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of MBIA by 598.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of MBIA by 140.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MBIA in the third quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get MBIA alerts:

In related news, CEO William C. Fallon purchased 100,000 shares of MBIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $617,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,397,108 shares in the company, valued at $14,790,156.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MBI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of MBI stock opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $387.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.05. MBIA Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $9.72.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

MBIA Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.