Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 10,127 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,881.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,483,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,788,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 3,829 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $536,060.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,750 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $1,225,350.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,260 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,656,732.60.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,832,040.00.

MEDP opened at $139.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.72 and a 52-week high of $150.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.16.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Medpace by 6,709.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 1.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Medpace by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the second quarter worth about $1,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.25.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

