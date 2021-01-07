Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MEDP. Truist upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Shares of MEDP opened at $139.88 on Thursday. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.16.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $30,646,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,563,309.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,656,732.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,519,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,725,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 320,865 shares of company stock valued at $45,194,902. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $590,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,409,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,896 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at $762,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at $736,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

