Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $25.08.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.25. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $212.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.78 million. Research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MLCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BOCOM International assumed coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.60 to $18.70 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

